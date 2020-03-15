KCR Not Scared of COVID-19 but of BJP, Says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not scared of COVID-19 but of the BJP.Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the newly elected Telangana BJP president, while addressing a public gathering said, "KCR is not scared of COVID-19 but he is scared of BJP. Everyone is laughing after KCR said that COVID-19 will be cured with a paracetamol tablet." "We all should stay united because in the coming days TRS party will trouble us. There is no need to fear anything as I am with you. KCR, your countdown has started from tonight," he said. The BJP leader added that prisons in Telangana will not be enough if the government starts booking cases against his party workers. "If you want to book cases against us and send us to prisons then the space in prisons of Telangana will not be enough, you (KCR) will have to build new prisons in the State. We will work with the people of Telangana and after three years BJP will form the government in the state." (ANI)

