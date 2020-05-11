Kejriwal Seeks Resumption of Economic Activities in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the central government to resume economic activities in the national capital.Kejriwal, who took part in the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that these activities should be allowed in parts of Delhi, except containment zones.In the fifth video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers held today, Modi said that there is "global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic."The Prime Minister stated that the Centre appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard.At the fourth meeting with the Chief Ministers on April 27, Modi discussed the emerging situation and the plan ahead for tackling COVID-19. Previous such meetings were held on March 20, April 2 and April 11. (ANI)

