Kochi, December 19: Kerala's Southern Range Inspector General Shyam Sunder has ordered the immediate suspension of Circle Inspector KG Prathapachandran after CCTV footage showed the assault of a pregnant woman inside a police station in 2024 when Prathapachandran was the Station House Officer (SHO) at Ernakulam North police station. The incident that forms the basis of the complaint occurred last year when Prathapachandran was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ernakulam North Police Station. He is currently posted as Circle Inspector in Aroor. Kerala Shocker: Civil Police Officer Suspended for Alleged Sexual Assault on Woman Colleague.

SHO Suspended over 2024 Police Station Assault Case

Footage showing a Station House Officer (SHO) slapping a pregnant woman inside a police station in #Kerala has surfaced, bringing the incident into public view. The video shows #PrathapaChandran, the Station House Officer of Ernakulam North Police Station, slapping #Shymol, a… pic.twitter.com/bM6laxuTxd — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 19, 2025

CCTV footage showing the young woman being assaulted inside the police station was handed over to the complainants following a directive from the High Court. After the visuals surfaced and triggered widespread controversy, action was initiated. Southern Range IG Shyam Sunder ordered Prathapachandran's suspension pending inquiry. Prathapachandran remains under suspension as an official inquiry into the station-house incident continues.

