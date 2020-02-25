Khan, Sheth Bowl Indian Oil to a Win in T20 Cup

Navi Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Pacers Avesh Khan and Atit Sheth starred in Indian Oil's seven-wicket win over DY Patil A in a Group D clash of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup.

DY Patil A were restricted to 121-8 in their 20 overs thanks to incisive spells by Khan (3-22) and Sheth (2-29).

For DY Patil, Shubham Ranjane top scored with unbeaten 51.

In their response, Indian Oil chased down the target in just 13.5 overs thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 71 (33b: 2x4, 8x6).

Earlier Vishnu Solanki's 87 off 49 balls (7x4, 5x6) and Anmolpreet Singh's 53 (36b, 5x4, 1x6) helped Reliance 1 register a 58-run win over Indian Navy in a Group C match.

Solanki and Singh's efforts helped Reliance 1 post 188-5 in their 20 overs and Indian Navy in their response was bowled out for 130, thanks to fast bowler Digvijay Deshmukh's spell of three for 12.

At the University Ground, Income Tax scored a narrow two-wicket win over BPCL and later Western Railway registered a 25-run win over RBI.

