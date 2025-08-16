Kishtwar, August 16: The Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and district administration, is carrying out rescue operations in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district after a devastating flash flood triggered by a cloudburst. A massive cloudburst struck Chasoti village in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 60 people. The cloudburst, which occurred along the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggered flash floods and widespread destruction, causing multiple casualties among yatris and residents.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Chasoti to assess the damage and received a detailed briefing from Army personnel. He also used a Virtual Reality (VR) headset to review the destruction and said immediate relief measures would be taken to support affected families. On Friday, Abdullah confirmed that around 60 bodies had been recovered so far, while the number of missing people was still being verified. ‘I Was Trapped in Debris for 6 Hours’: 60 Dead as Rescue Operation Continues Days After Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

"Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed. After the rescue and relief operation concludes, we will inquire whether the Administration could have taken any preventive steps when the Met Department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed. The rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Administration is underway. Workers of different political parties are also working on the ground," Omar Abdullah told reporters. Jitendra Singh Visits Kishtwar, Oversees Relief Operations After Cloudburst Kills 52.

Army Leads Rescue Operations After Kishtwar Cloudburst

🚨 Swift Action Saves Lives in Kishtwar! 🇮🇳 In the aftermath of a midnight cloudburst at Chisoti village during the Machail Mata Yatra route, the Indian Army, in coordination with J&K Police, Civil Administration & SDRF, launched a rapid search & rescue mission. Braving… pic.twitter.com/TBIzisSYyd — Raksha Samachar | रक्षा समाचार 🇮🇳 (@RakshaSamachar) August 15, 2025

#WATCH | J&K | Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police and local administration are engaged in a search and rescue operation in flash flood-hit Chasoti village in Kishtwar district Video source: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/4iP41xYaVW — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also visited Chesoti late on Friday evening to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, as per sources, the Indian Air Force has been put on standby to support the operations. Two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter have been kept ready at Jammu and Udhampur for deployment if needed. Earlier, in his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by natural disasters across the country. "Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," he said from the Red Fort.

