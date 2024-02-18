After treating the audience with Dhobi Ghat, the ace director and producer Kiran Rao, is again back with another project titled Laapataa Ladies. As Rao is busy in promoting her film, she recently got candid about making a comeback as a director and what makes the story set in 2001 still relatable and relevant. She told ANI, "My struggle continued. I kept writing for 10-12 years. I was writing stories for films, I was writing stories for the OTT series as well. But for some reason, I wasn't completely satisfied with them." "When Dhobi Ghat was released, I became a mother. I was very busy and enjoying being a mother. I don't know how the years went by. But I kept writing. I worked in the films of Aamir Khan Productions. I also contributed to the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. But the desire to make a film was left behind. Because I was not able to complete the script." She continued, "In 2018, Aamir got this script. He was a judge in a screenwriting competition. And he liked the story a lot. This story won the second prize. Writer Biplab Goswami wrote it. Then I thought, yes, this is my story. But it's been six years since it was made." Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Upcoming Film Promises To Be a Laugh Ride Centered Around Two Missing Brides (Watch Video).

The story of the movie revolves around two newly-wed brides who get separated from their families and how a slip-up sets many things right. In a very subtle way, using the elements of humour and hope, Kiran has attempted to address a strong social issue and women's empowerment. However, the original story was much more realistic and dark, though her film comes with the elements of comedy and hope. As she explained, " When we met Sneha Desai as a writer, I felt that this could be done because the story was very good, which was written by Bipalab, but it was very realistic, and I felt that the fun should come because this is a kind of satirical situation that two girls get separated and then what happens next. How can this be changed? And then what happens? There is a twist in the story. Sneha Desai brought the fun in the twist very well. And I will give her full credit. Biplab had also written a very good story. Sneha did this and Divyanidhi Sharma created the character of Shyam Manohar(played by Ravi Kishan).

"So the challenge was that the topics on which we have to discuss to change people's perspective, we should do it under the table. We should do it through comedy so that you don't feel that someone is giving you a lecture standing and someone is explaining something to you. It's not something to explain. The audience understands. Whatever you want to say, you don't have to explain it. If your story touches them, then they understand. So, actually, while writing, a lot of us were conscious that the less we kept preaching, the less we kept lecturing. But I felt that the comedy element was very important. Because people then understand what you want to convey very easily, " she added. Laapata Ladies is set in 2001 in Madhya Pradesh, a time when mobile phones were precious, and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. However, she feels that the story is still relatable. Made. "I think this story will touch people's hearts as emotions and dreams have no age."