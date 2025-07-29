Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) In a major step towards rationalisation of schools, Himachal Pradesh government has shut 100 schools -- 72 primary and 28 middle schools -- with zero enrolment and also merged 120 primary schools with five or less students with nearby schools.

The decision would reduce the number of primary and middle schools by 220 and the surplus staff would be adjusted in other schools, officials said on Tuesday.

Separate notifications regarding the merger and closure of schools were issued on Monday evening by Secretary (Education), Rakesh Kanwar.

As per the notifications, the schools with five or less students have been merged with other schools within a distance of 2 km.

Fifty-two primary schools would be merged in Kangra district, which is the highest in the state, followed by 25 in Mandi, 15 in Bilaspur, nine in Shimla, six in Solan, five in Sirmaur, four in Hamirpur, three in Una and one in Kullu.

The list did not include any school in tribal Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur districts and Chamba.

Among the denotified schools, 14 middle schools have been closed in Shimla district, which is the highest.

This is followed by four in Kinnaur, two each in Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Sirmaur and one each in Chamba, Kangra, Solan and Una districts.

Among denotified primary schools, 13 are in Mandi, 12 in Shimla, 11 in Kangra, seven each in Chamba and Solan, five each in Kullu and Sirmaur, four in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Kinnaur, two each in Bilaspur and Una and one in Hamirpur district.

