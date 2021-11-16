Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) With the addition of 103 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,67,786, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, three people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,558, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,341 and the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

