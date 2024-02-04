Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave appointment letters for Punjab Civil Services and Punjab Police Services to 11 players, including Indian Women Cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for excelling in their respective sports.

Among 11 players, nine are from hockey and one each from cricket and short put.

The players, who have been given PPS jobs were Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh and Dilpreet Singh (all from hockey) and Harmanpreet Kaur (cricket) and Tejinder Toor (short put).

Four hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh have been given PCS jobs.

Mann said the state government is committed to provide 100 per cent jobs to players for excelling in international events.

Promotion of sports culture can be the most effective tool in the state government's crusade against drugs, he said in his address during an event. This will go a long way in eliminating the curse of drugs from the state and making the youth an equal partner in Punjab's social and economic development, added Mann.

He said financial assistance is being given to players to prepare for competitions, besides providing them world class grounds and other infrastructure.

Mann said Punjab not only has the distinction of being the food bowl of the country, but it also produces ace players in the country. He said from time to time, the players from the state have brought glory to the country by their marvellous performance in various events.

The chief minister said the state government will club the sports and anti-drug campaign, for which a "massive" budget is being kept from the next financial year.

He said that he very well knows that 'idle mind is the devil's workshop', so every effort is being made to provide jobs to the youth so that they remain occupied in work.

Every year 2,100 posts in the Punjab Police are being advertised for regular recruitment, he said, adding that youths get inspired to work hard and become officers in the police department. --

