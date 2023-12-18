Alibag, Dec 18 (PTI) As many as 1,219 out of 3,393 industries in Maharashtra's Raigad are found to be the most polluting in the district, an official said on Monday.

As per a report recently published by the finance and statistics department of the administration, 1,219 industries are causing the maximum pollution in the region, the official said.

He said industries have been classified into four categories — red, orange, green, and white — based on the emission levels.

Of 1,870 factories in Panvel, 704 are in the red category, followed by Khalapur with 249, the official said, adding that Poladpur has only 11 industrial units, and none are in the red category.

As per the government norms, such industrial units are penalised first and asked to stop production. Power and water supply are disconnected if they don't stop production and a closure notice is served, the official said.

