Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who invited her to a guest house on the pretext of a birthday party, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the rape survivor reportedly left the house without informing her parents. She returned home the next day and narrated her ordeal to her family who then approached the police.

The survivor's mother in her complaint said that her daughter, a student of Class 8, had gone with her 'friend 'Anshu on his bike to celebrate the birthday of another youth, Avinash, police said.

The woman added that Anshu had told her daughter that they would return after Avinash cuts his birthday cake. While Avinash left the guest house, Anshu raped her.

"My daughter also revealed that Avinash had raped her twice earlier," the victim's mother said in her complaint.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday. The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination and counselling.

"A special team has been formed to nab the accused. Both the accused are absconding but they will be arrested soon", said a senior police officer.

