Mumbai, January 14: Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025 has officially begun on student.maharashtra.gov.in., offering an opportunity for candidates to apply for admission to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The application window will remain open from January 14 to January 27, 2025, providing a limited time frame for interested individuals to complete the registration process.

This initiative aims to ensure equal access to quality education for children, particularly in private schools, as part of the government's commitment to promoting education under the RTE Act. This program reserves 25% of seats in private, unaided, and municipal schools for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. A total of 8,849 schools across Maharashtra have registered for the process, providing 1,08,961 seats. Pune takes the lead with 951 schools, offering 18,451 seats this year.

How To Apply for Maharashtra RTE Admissions

Visit the official website at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Download and carefully review the detailed schedule and guidelines provided.

Go to the login section and fill out the registration form with essential details such as district, area, full name, contact number, date of birth, class, category, and certificate number.

Upload all necessary documents in the specified formats and sizes, following the provided instructions.

Enter the five-digit verification code displayed on the screen and confirm the information entered.

Click on the 'Register' button to complete the registration process.

Save a screenshot or printout for future reference.

Students must fall within the specified age range for pre-primary classes, typically between 3 and 6 years old. The child's family should belong to economically weaker sections or other disadvantaged categories to promote equal educational opportunities. Children from families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh are eligible to apply under the EWS category.

