Una, April 19: Fifteen devotees were injured when a pickup van returning from Baba Balak Nath temple in Deotsidh overturned near a village here on Friday morning, officials said. The accident took place near Samurkalan village. The van was en route for Punjab's Amritsar, they said.

All the injured were given first aid treatment at the Bangana hospital and three of them who were critical were being shifted to PGI Chandigarh for treatment, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital Dr Vikas said. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Five Going for Roadshow Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Kinnaur; Two Bodies Retrieved.

The police have registered a case and further investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident is on. One of the injured persons said the brakes of the vehicle had failed, due to which the van overturned on the main road, leading to the fatal accident.

