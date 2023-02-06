New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The government on Monday said that 17 reports of exploration of coal and lignite will be handed over to the coal ministry this week.

The reports will be presented during the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting to be held in the national capital on Thursday.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi who will be the chief guest at the event "will hand over sixteen resource bearing Geological Reports (G2 & G3 stage) of commodities like copper, bauxite, potash, limestone, vanadium, lithium, molybdenum, copper, gold and manganese to the representatives of the state DGMs of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu," the mines ministry said in a statement.

Along with this, 35 geological memorandums are to be handed over to the states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Jharkhand. These potential blocks consist of mineral commodities like base metal, bauxite, phosphorite, limestone, graphite and gold.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)