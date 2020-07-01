Bhubaneswar, Jul 1 (PTI) President of the Biju Janata Dal Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed 18 senior leaders as new office-bearers of the party. Eight senior vice-presidents, nine vice-presidents and one general secretary are among the new office-bearers, a press note signed by Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, general secretary (media affairs) said.

For the first time since inception of the BJD in 1997, the party has appointed senior vice-presidents as office-bearers.

The eight senior vice-presidents are Anang Uday Singh Deo, Prasanna Acharya, Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Prafulla Samal, Bijayshree Routray, Lal Bihari Himirika, Ananta Das and Bimbadhar Kuanr.

The vice-presidents include two ministers (B K Arukha and Padmanabha Behera), two women (Pramilla Mallick and Usha Devi) and six MLAs (Devi P Mishra, S R Patnaik, Badri Patra, P K Amat, Usha Devi and Pramila Mallick).

The nine vice-presidents were given separate responsibilities, the press note said.

While Mangala Kisan has been given charge of tribal empowerment and minority affairs, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik will look after art, culture and human resources development.

Debi Prasad Mishra has been given the charge of 'Mo Parivar' initiative in the state, Bikram Keshari Arukha will look after environment, Usha Devi will be in charge of social welfare, Pramila Mallik for women empowerment, Badri Narayan Patra for regional development, Pradip Kumar Amat will look after 'Sashakta Odisha' and Padmanabha Behera will be in charge of partys scheduled caste empowerment affairs. Under the 'Mo-Parivar' initiative, emphasis is accorded to protection of environment, healthcare along with assistance to the people affected by calamities, while 'Sashakta Odisha' refers to the drive to build an empowered Odisha.

Sanjay Kumar Das Burma has been appointed as the BJDs general secretary (Head Quarters), the press note said. PTI

