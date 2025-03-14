New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old sharpshooter of a gang, who was allegedly planning a murder in the Rohini area, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Deepak, was arrested on March 4 when the police received specific input about him arriving near Japanese Park in Rohini armed and prepared for the attack.

"Deepak, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, joined the gang after he came into contact with members of the Naveen Bali-Himanshu Bhau syndicate in Jhajjar in 2023 and inspired by their lifestyle, he expressed his desire to join their gang," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

He was subsequently recruited and assigned the task of eliminating a member of the rival gang Gogi. The police received intelligence that the gang was planning to avenge the murder of Tillu Tajpuriya and it involved targeted killings in Outer Delhi.

He was apprehended from Rohini on March 4 and found in possession of two firearms and four bullets, he said.

The officer added that a case under the Arms Act was registered, and further investigation is underway.

Deepak dropped out of school in the 8th grade and was known for his aggressive behaviour from a young age, he said. In 2022, a dispute involving his family left him feeling humiliated, leading him to seek revenge by associating with local criminals.

