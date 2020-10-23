Machilipatnam (AP), Oct 23 (PTI) Two farm workers were electrocuted to death when they came into contact with a snapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agricultural field when they stepped on the power cable at Srikakulam village in Ghantasala mandal, they said.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

Both died on the spot, police said adding a case had been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)