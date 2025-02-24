New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Gogi gang who were allegedly planning to eliminate two of their neighbours over illicit relationships with their aunt here, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident was reported on February 22 when they received information regarding the possession of a pistol by a member of the Gogi Gang.

The accused were identified as Aashu (35) and Amit (29), police said.

"The suspects, Aashu and Amit, were planning to kill two of their neighbours, who were reportedly involved in illicit relationships with their aunt. They had been harassing the victims daily and were planning to kill him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

The officer also said that Aashu was apprehended from Sonipat, along with a pistol with two bullets. During sustained interrogation, Aashu revealed the involvement of his associate, Amit, who was arrested later from Narela. He was possessing three bullets, he said.

