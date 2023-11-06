New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two associates of Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested from northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the Special Cell got a tip-off that two new recruits of the gang -- Rohit (25), and Devender (23) -- will reach the Japanese Park of Rohini Sector-11 on November 2.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

"These two men are from Bhiwani district of Haryana and recently shifted their hideout in Delhi. The Bawana gang hired them to eliminate rival gang members. We got their information that they will reach Rohini to collect money," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

A trap was laid at the park and the location was cordoned off, police said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

At about 7.50 am Rohit and Devender reached there. We asked them to surrender, despite the warning, the duo whipped out their loaded pistols and tried to shoot at the police party, the DCP said.

After a brief scuffle, the police apprehended them and recovered two pistols and five live cartridges from their possession, he said.

An FIR against the accused has been registered and further probe is on, police said. PTI BM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)