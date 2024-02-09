New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Two men were shot dead while they were having haircut at a saloon in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sonu and Ashish, in their early 30's, have received multiple gunshots in front of other customers and workers, they said.

A purported CCTV footage of the Friday evening incident also surfaced on social media where one of the victims could be seen pleading to assailant. He was hit by the bullets in his head from a point blank rage. In the video, two women workers are also seen running away in fear.

The two attackers - one in yellow jacket - fled away after the attack.

A police officer said prima facie the case is suspected to be the personal enmity but the possibility of gangwar cannot be ruled out.

The officer said Sonu and Ashish were the resident of Nagli Sakrawati in Najafgarh area.

Police said Sonu has received a bullet wound in his head, Ashish has received three bullet in his head and one in his chest.

Soon after the incident, panic was gripped in the area and PCR call was made. Three teams were formed by the Delhi Police to identify and arrest accused, police said. PTI BM /AKL

