Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 2 (PTI) Two youths riding a motorcycle were killed here on the spot after a speedy truck hit them from behind on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place on NH 52 near Jugpura under the Ranpur police station in the district.

The deceased youths were identified as Devlal Bheel (25) and Shivlal Bheel (23), both daily wage labourers and residents of Mandirgarh in Mandana.

The youths were returning home after work when a speedy truck hit them from behind and ran over them killing them on the spot, Sub inspector Murlidhar Nagar said.

The bodies were placed in the mortuary for postmortem to be conducted on Sunday morning, he said.

