Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 20 (PTI) Two people died and as many were injured after their car collided with a truck here on Wednesday, police said.

Modak Police Station SHO Yogesh Sharma said Rajaram and Hanuman died on the spot while the two injured were rushed to Jhalawar's SRG Hospital.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

The victims, all residents of the Sikar district, were on a business tour when their car hit the divider and skidded off to the wrong side and hit a truck on NH 52, the SHO said.

The family members of the deceased are yet to reach Kota after which the bodies will be sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)