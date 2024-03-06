Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) A woman allegedly manhandled two women police personnel in Navi Mumbai when they tried to pacify her to clear the way for an auto-rickshaw to take an ill person to a hospital, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the gate of Khandeshwar police station.

A man from Panvel had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against his live-in partner over some issue. At that time, his mother, who was accompanying him, complained of chest pain.

As the man and his mother boarded an auto-rickshaw to go to hospital, his 24-year-old woman partner also got into the vehicle to not let it move, the official said.

When two women personnel - an assistant police inspector and a constable - tried to pacify her and pull her out of the auto-rickshaw, she blocked the way, shouted at the two cops, pulled them by their collar and hit them, he said.

The two policewomen suffered injuries.

A case was later registered against the accused woman under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and a notice was served to her to appear before the police for questioning whenever required, the police added.

