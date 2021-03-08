Coimbatore, Mar 8 (PTI) Two printing factory workers were killed on the spot when their motorcycle got caught under a concrete-mix laden lorry at Tirupur on Monday while they were trying to overtake it, police said

The duo were on their way back to the company after attending to official work when the mishap occurred.

The lorry driver has been detained for questioning, they said.

