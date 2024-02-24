Alibaug, Feb 24 (PTI) The Raigad district administration has so far completed 202 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission out of 1,444, as per official data.

The Mission envisages supplying piped water to every household.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

"The set target is to supply tap water to every household till December 2024. The administration has completed 202 water supply projects out of 1,444," it said.

The government is going to spend nearly Rs 1,200 crore for the projects and has so far disbursed Rs 200 crore to Raigad.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)