Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Three people died and another was seriously injured when their motorcycles were hit by a tractor in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the Nithaua police station area on Tuesday night when the four victims riding two different motorcycles were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, SHO Bhawani Shankar Meena said.

He said that the seriously injured has been referred to Udaipur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Meena (19), his brother-in-law Sagarmal Meena (34), and Surajmal Meena (29), he said.

The SHO said the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who is absconding, police said.

