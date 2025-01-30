New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Three committees comprising five states each have been formed for developing a sustainable model for comprehensive social security coverage for workers by March 2025, the Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday. The panels have been formed after a two-day workshop with Labour Ministers and Labour Secretaries of States & UTs, concluded on Thursday.

Taking note of the deliberations and suggestions made during the two-day workshop, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged States to assess the feasibility of adopting best practices showcased by different States/UTs during the last two days.

He emphasized that the Ministry is committed and would continue to work closely with State Governments to design various reforms and initiatives to ensure welfare of organized and unorganized workers.

Holistic and sustainable welfare programmes providing pension, healthcare, life and accident insurance, etc. are being discussed.

Social security for unorganized sector workers, such as the ones in Building and Construction work, in the gig & platform economy, and other sectors was extensively discussed in the workshop. Engaged in the spirit of cooperative federalism, the two-day meetings displayed the Government's commitment towards promoting labour welfare and facilitating ease of doing business and promoting industrial growth across States/UTs, the ministry said.

