Mangaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Three youths drowned and one went missing after the boat they were sailing capsized in a river in Brahmavar town of Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Hoode in Honnala river on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ibaz, Fazan and Sufan. Farhan, who was with them on the boat, is missing.

The youths had come to their relative's house in Hoode to celebrate Ramzan. On Sunday evening, they went fishing in a boat when they were washed away.

Police said the youths were caught in the high tide of the river. A search is on for the missing person.

