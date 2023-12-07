Noida, Dec 7 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died here after she allegedly fell from the third floor of a building while playing, police said on Thursday.

The girl lived in a rented accommodation with her parents in Nithari village here, where the incident took place on Tuesday, they added.

After she allegedly fell from the third floor, the victim was rushed to the district hospital in Sector 39 here, from where doctors referred her to Delhi for treatment, a senior police officer said, citing information from her father Gopal Sarkar.

"The girl succumbed to the injuries at around 10 pm on Tuesday during treatment at a hospital in Delhi," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida-1) Rajneesh Verma said.

Verma said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

