Ambala, Dec 2 (PTI) Thirty five passengers were injured in a collision between a private bus and a dumper (truck) on the Ambala-Naraingarh Highway near Ambala City on Saturday, police said.

Police said that the private bus carrying more than 50 passengers was coming from Naraingarh to Ambala City. The collision took place near Tisambly village. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot along with his truck after the incident, police added.

Police said that around 35-40 injured people were brought to the civil hospital at Ambala City in ambulances. Some children and women were also among the injured.

Hospital sources said that the condition of some of the passengers was stated to be serious, while a few of them sustained fractures on their hands and legs.

Five of the seriously injured were referred to the PGIMER at Chandigarh, police said.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under the relevant sections of the IPC.

