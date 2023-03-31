Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) Haryana Roadways will soon have 375 new electric buses in its fleet to provide affordable, safe, convenient and eco-friendly public transport services to the citizens, said an official statement here on Friday.

In this regard, the purchase of buses was approved in the meeting of High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and Department High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Along with this, an approval was accorded for the purchase of goods and items worth Rs 5,412 crore by various departments.

Ministers Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Ranjit Singh Chautala and J P Dalal were present in the meeting.

Khattar later said that 27 agendas pertaining to departments including irrigation, police, transport, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Agriculture Department, Secondary Education, were approved.

The chief minister said that in the meeting, approval has also been given to purchase about 4.50 lakh street lights for the municipal bodies. Besides, approval was also given to purchase of 21 high pressure jetting-cum suction hydraulically sewer cleaning machines for the safety of sanitation workers and to ensure cleanliness.

The proposal of the Public Health Engineering Department to buy ductile pipes worth about Rs 1,200 crore was also approved.

The purchase of 15-seater 41 riot control vehicles and smart communication equipment for the police department has been approved, he added.

Speaking to reporters later, Khattar when asked about crop loss due to recent heavy rains in the state, said that the state government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the farmers.

The chief minister said that on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, farmers register complete information about their land area and crop.

"Now the government has also created the e-Fasal Kshatipurti portal, on which the farmers register their crop loss within 72 hours. The whole process is going on in a transparent manner and the compensation will be provided to all the farmers by the month of May," he said.

Additional chief secretary, home, T V S N Prasad; additional chief secretary, Finance, Anurag Rastogi; principal secretary to chief minister V Umashankar, administrative secretaries of concerned departments were present during the meeting.

