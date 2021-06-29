New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) IT firm 3i Infotech Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to recruit over 1,000 technical-functional professionals across its offices in India and other regions.

3i Infotech is looking at planning to hire over 1,000 people for its overseas and India-based offices in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad this year, including 100 professionals this quarter as part of a major recruitment drive, a statement said.

The company is hiring on a large scale to provide seamless support to its global clients, it added.

3i Infotech - which has deep domain expertise across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government sectors - is looking to hire experienced professionals for its Application, Automation, and Analytics (AAA) business unit, the statement said.

It is looking at hiring professionals in deep-tech positions for its cloud-first business unit, and will also onboard experts in risk and compliance, GDPR, supply chain, telecom, etc.

"As part of our new growth phase, the company will change the entire model of working to be perimeter-less global offices with no physical and geographical boundaries. Our company will see developments in blockchain COE that will expand capabilities in building zero trust systems in the risk and compliance management," 3i Infotech Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Thompson P Gnanam said.

In the near future, 3i Infotech will be adding artificial intelligence/machine learning engineers and data scientists for 5G-powered cognitive services, he added.

The company had earlier announced that it aims to achieve organic revenue growth of USD 1 billion by 2030. It has over 4,200 employees in 30 offices across 15 countries and serves more than 1,000 clients in over 50 countries.

