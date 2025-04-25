Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) A cache of arms and explosives, including 4.5 kg of RDX, was recovered by Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) from a village in Amritsar on Friday, officials said.

The recovery was made during a search operation.

Two packets were recovered from a field in Amritsar's Sahowal village during the search operation conducted by Punjab Police and BSF. Upon opening these packets, four 9 mm pistols, five hand grenades, eight magazines, 220 rounds, two remote controls and a battery charger were found, a police official said.

The security forces also recovered 4.50 kg of RDX, the official said.

