New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Police have apprehended four juveniles who used to steal scooters for joyride and abandon them after the fuel tank gets empty, an officer said on Friday.

Police have recovered four scooters from their possession.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Exam: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Ends on February 18, Apply Online at aptet.apcfss.in.

"Four juveniles, 11 to 15-years-old, are students. They used to target scooters for fun rides. All of them are from the RK Puram area. They are friends," a senior police officer said.

Police nabbed the minors on a tip-off, the officer said.

Also Read | Mizoram Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Establishment of the State of Mizoram.

"We recovered four stolen scooters from their possession. Further investigation into the matter has been started," the person said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)