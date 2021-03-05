Mangaluru, Mar 5 (PTI): Four students have been arrested in connectionwith a case of raggingof a junior at a private institution here, police said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, city Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the students in the second year reportedly ragged the first year student of the same college.

The accused have been suspended, he added.

