New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Police have arrested four men for allegedly offering spiked drinks to outstation passengers traveling in auto-rickshaws and robbing them of their valuables, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Raju, an auto-rickshaw driver; Sahjada alias Golta; Md Azad; and Md Ataullah alias Guddu, police said.

They targeted outstation passengers, particularly those traveling to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"They would offer spiked drinks to their victims in the auto-rickshaw. Once the victims lost consciousness, the accused would steal phones and valuables and leave them on the road while the victims were unconscious," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Most of the victims, being in transit, avoided lodging formal complaints, which allowed the gang to operate with relative impunity, he added.

The matter came to light when, on July 13, the gang drugged a passenger near Dhaula Kuan and stole his mobile phone, police said.

The accused were arrested while roaming in the same auto used in their previous crimes. They were searching for potential buyers for the stolen items and scouting for further theft opportunities.

Seven stolen mobile phones, ten strips of sleeping pills, and the auto-rickshaw used in the crimes have been recovered from the accused, the DCP said. Further investigation is underway.

Raju is a habitual offender with seven previous criminal cases against him. Azad has five previous cases, while Sahjada has been involved in one case, the DCP added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)