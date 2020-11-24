Erode (TN), Nov 24 (PTI) Four people died when the car in which they were travelling went out of control of the driver and fell into a 10-feet deep ditch in the district on Tuesday, police said.

The four, in the age group of 39-41, were proceeding to Karur from Perundurai to Karur when the mishap occurred near Pallakapalayam in Kodumudi.

All were crushed to death on the spot, police said.

In another road accident, twenty-five passengers, including eight women, were injured when a government-owned transport corporation bus capsized near Perundurai on Tuesday.

The driver of the Salem-bound bus lost control while trying to negotiate a curve near Vavikadai, police said.

Two seriously injured had been admitted at the Government Headquarters Hospital here and others at the government hospital in Perundurai, they added.

