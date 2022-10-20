Jamshedpur, Oct 20 (PTI) Four members of an inter-state gang involved in looting cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 1.50 crore from a nationalised bank in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city in August were arrested from Patna, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, East Singhbhum, Prabhat Kumar on Wednesday said the arrests were made while they were trying to flee to Nepal on Tuesday.

The SSP said the kingpin of the gang was lodged at Beur jail in Patna and the East Singhbhum district police have already sought court permission for his production for interrogation.

The gang had looted over Rs 33.68 lakh cash and 41 sealed packets containing about 2.325 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 1.12 crore from Ulidih branch of Bank of India August 18.

Besides, the gang members had also looted Rs 32 lakh from a reputed jeweller from Bistupur area of Jamshedpur, SSP said.

Kumar said a special police team led by Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar was formed to identify and apprehend the criminals involved in both the cases after FIRs were registered with respective police stations in regard with the incidents.

Earlier four other members of the gang was arrested, he said.

The gang was involved in looting banks in various parts of the country including Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, besides Jharkhand, the SSP said.

