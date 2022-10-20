Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy A24 smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the device have been leaked online by a Vietnamese publication. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Galaxy A23 smartphone. According to a report, the Galaxy A24 is said to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Samsung Galaxy M54 Likely To Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report.

The device is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC. As a reminder, the Galaxy A23 comes with Snapdragon 680 chipset. The upcoming smartphone will be offered with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the handset will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary lens with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP tertiary camera. Samsung Developing MicroLED on Silicon for AR Headsets.

Upfront, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy A24 might be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

