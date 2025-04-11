Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl was crushed to death by a car on Friday, police here said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Sector 4 area while the car driver was reversing his vehicle.

Annu was on her way home when she was crushed by the car, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where the doctors declared her dead, police said.

The girl's father, Hari Shankar had filed a case against the driver who would be arrested soon. Further investigation is underway, police added.

