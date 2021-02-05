Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 5 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for allegedly cultivating opium poppy on their farms in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

A team from Manatu police station arrested the five persons on Thursday and destroyed their opium cultivation, a police spokesperson said.

The police was searching for the accused for the last two months, he added. IKD ACD

