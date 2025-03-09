Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four members of a real estate firm management and an earth-excavating machine operator in connection with the cutting of trees near a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

Nine trees were cut at a plot near the housing complex in Bhayanderpada area on March 4 without the permission of the civic authorities, the official from Kasarwadavli police station said.

Based on a complaint by the Thane Municipal Corporation's garden inspector, a case was registered against the accused on Friday under provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, the police said.

