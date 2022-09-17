Deoghar, Sep 17 (PTI) Four drug peddlers were arrested after five kg of ganja was seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Dumka districts, a police officer said on Saturday.

On a tip-off, raids were conducted in Kunda, Devipur and Town police station limit of Deoghar and Saraiyahat police station area of Dumka district on Friday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Deoghar Sadar) Pawan Kumar said.

The SDPO said 4.820 kg of ganja and Rs 1,27,210 in cash were seized from their possession.

The prime supplier Shravan Mandal, a resident of Saraiyahat police station limit of Dumka district, was, among the four, arrested during the raid, police said.

