New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) As many as 57 lakh energy saving certificates (ESCerts) were issued to 349 industrial units for saving more energy than their targets, the power ministry said on Thursday.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the ministry on Wednesday organised an event to issue Energy Saving Certificates to the best performing industrial units, it said. Power Secretary Alok Kumar issued more than 57 lakh ESCerts to 349 industrial units because they saved more energy than the targets, a power ministry statement said.

These units will be able to trade certificates through Power Exchange Portal after a month to those units who could not achieve their targets.

Addressing on the occasion, Kumar emphasised that all these initiatives will go a long way to make India more energy-efficient, and it will form a replicable model across the globe.

Kumar highlighted the leadership role being played in the energy transition efforts and India, being the only G-20 country who is on the track for below 2 degree rise as per the Paris agreement.

Kumar interacted with CEOs of large industries from steel, cement, refinery, fertiliser and other sectors. Industry leaders appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Power and assured all possible contribution for making the industrial sector cleaner and efficient in coming years, the statement said.

The Ministry of Power has taken several initiatives to enhance energy efficiency of major industrial sectors. The objective is to reduce consumption of fossil fuel, coal, oil and gas thereby leading to low carbon economy. This will not only enhance energy security for India but will also contribute towards climate goals as per the Paris Agreement.

One of the flagship initiatives known as Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) was implemented under Cycle II (during 2016-19) covering 621 large industries from 11 sectors.

According to audit reports by Bureau of Energy Efficiency, which is piloting this initiative, total energy saving was more than 14 million tonne of oil equivalent (MTOE) which has also avoided 66 million tonnes CO2 emission.

This initiative has resulted in energy saving of Rs 31,445 crore and industries have reported an investment of over Rs 43,721 crore.

