New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Budget proposals to promote technology-enabled development, energy transition and climate action through tax intervention are expected to boost the local manufacturing ecosystem, according to companies and experts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced rolling out 5G services in the next financial year, tax interventions for mobile phone makers, wearables and hearables, special schemes to promote usage of drones, push for adoption of digital technologies in health, education and logistic sector etc.

"Spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the roll-out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers," Sitharaman said.

She said the telecommunications sector in general and 5G, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

"A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the production-linked incentive scheme," Sitharaman said.

EY TMT emerging markets leader Prashant Singhal said that globally 200 telecom companies in 78 countries have already launched commercial 5G services and a clear focus on 5G spectrum auctions and rollout will help India catch-up with the rest of the world.

"The government's move to launch a design-led manufacturing scheme as part of PLI will help position India as a hub for 5G equipment manufacturing and exports. In the next 3-4 years, global 5G capex is expected to reach USD 550 billion cumulatively.

"Indigenous manufacturing of 5G devices would also help develop globally recognized Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in India," Singhal said.

The government has introduced a phased manufacturing programme for wearable and hearable devices where it has given tax structure that will apply on components used in making them from next financial year onward till 2025-26 to boost their local production.

Electronics contract manufacturing company Optiemus Electronics(OEL) said that the scheme around design-led manufacturing as part of the PLI scheme would fasten the development of the ecosystem on a macro level.

"Also, efforts for the sector to provide a greater structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of hearable, wearable and other electronic devices with changes in customs duty will drive greater domestic value addition in electronics manufacturing in the country," OEL managing director A Gururaj said.

The government has reduced duties on parts of transformers of chargers, as well as lens as part of camera modules etc to further boost local manufacturing of mobile phones.

Mobile industry body ICEA said that the rationalisation of the basic customs duty (BCD) is essential to curb the grey market, increase revenue generation, and give a fillip to the industry.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, however, has written a letter to the Electronics and IT secretary Ajay Sawhney that while the BCD has been brought down to 2.5 per cent from 15 per cent on camera module used for making the mobile phone, the duty of even 2.5 per cent is completely unnecessary.

He said that reduction of duty from 10-15 per cent on transformers should also be made zero which has been kept at 5 per cent rate.

Ericsson India managing director Nitin Bansal said that the finance minister's announcement around the 5G spectrum auction, 100 percent fiberisation with public private partnership (PPP) model will provide the required impetus to build upon ubiquitous and reliable internet connectivity.

"Further, design-led initiatives for 5G under the PLI scheme and 5 per cent of USOF for R&D purposes will strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative, and contribute to making India a global manufacturing hub," Bansal said.

Barco India MD Rajiv Bhalla said that the emphasis on growth, digitization and being future ready outlines the government's commitment to cohesive development and 'Make in India'.

The finance minister said that artificial intelligence, geospatial systems and drones, semiconductor and its ecosystem, space Economy etc have immense potential to assist sustainable development at scale and modernize the country as well as provide employment opportunities for youth.

She said that startups will be promoted to facilitate 'Drone Shakti' through varied applications and for 'drone-as-a-service' and the required courses for skilling, will be started in select ITIs for the same.

Jio Platform's drone company Asteria Aerospace co-founder and director Neel Mehta said that the provision for drones in the budget will lead to the fourth industrial revolution by leveraging drone technology for digitisation in agriculture, infrastructure and rural development and generate new age employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Aarav Unmanned Systems founder and CEO Vipul Singh said that the announcement of Drone Rules 2021, the PLI scheme for the drone industry, and subsidies for drones to be used for agriculture applications have provided a fillip to the sector.

"In Budget 2022, the announcement of the 'Drone Shakti' program will continue to strengthen the sector further making it at least a USD 5 billion market in India available primarily for domestic companies," Singh said.

