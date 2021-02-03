Aizawl, Feb 3 (PTI) Altogether 66 candidates, including 20 women are in the fray for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) election to be held on February 16, a state election commission official said.

Mizoram State Election Commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii said 66 candidates have filed nominations for the polls, but none withdrew their candidatures on Monday, the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

She said that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have fielded 19 candidates, including six women each while the BJP fielded nine candidates, including two women.

The state government on Wednesday announced public holiday in AMC area on February 16 to enable voters to exercise their franchise.

There are 19 seats in the AMC, of which six are reserved for women.

A total of 2,18,870 electorates including 1,17,191 female voters will decide the fate of 66 candidates.

Polling will be held in 274 polling stations from 7 am to 4 pm and Electronic Voting Machine will be used.

Counting of votes will be held on February 18.

