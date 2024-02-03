Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Seven men were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a former Sarpanch a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.

Former Sarpanch Varinder Singh alias Bantu was rescued by police in injured condition and admitted to Government Medical College hospital, they said.

According to a complaint filed by one Ram Saran Sharma of Marheen village of Kathua, Varinder Singh alias Bantu was abducted at the behest of Kamaldeep Singh alias Rinku, his sworn enemy, police said.

Varinder Singh was taken away by six people at gunpoint in a Mahindra Scorpio car from Kathua's Chann Rorian village, police said.

The seven arrested were identified as Kamaldeep Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Rajbir Singh, Yogeshwar Singh, Vikram Singh, Daljeet Singh, and Vinod Sharma, they said.

A pistol found in their possession was seized, police said.

