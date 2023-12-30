New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two unidentified men near her house in Ranhola area here, police said on Saturday.

Veerwati was staying with her son, daughter-in-law, and daughter in the west Delhi locality after separating from her husband, they said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

According to the initial investigation, she had a financial dispute with her husband, who is an ex-army man, and it is suspected that she was killed due to "personal enmity", an officer said.

CCTV camera footage from the spot shows the two men attacking Veerwati a few metres away from her house, police said. The duo stabbed her and slit her throat, they said.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Veerwati was spotted lying in a pool of blood by her daughter-in-law and was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)