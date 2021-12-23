New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Digital commerce platform Meesho on Thursday said 71 per cent of the new users coming to its platform were from tier III cities and beyond, including cities like Malkangiri, Baikunthpur, Munnar, and Mahua.

Sharing trends seen during 2021 on its platform, Meesho said it had witnessed a 15x growth in direct-to-platform customers over the previous year.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 18 Debuts in India at Rs 14,999; First Sale on December 27, 2021.

"Meesho witnessed 15x growth in direct-to-platform customers over the previous year. In 2021, 71 per cent of all new users came from Tier 3+ regions like Malkangiri - Orissa, Baikunthpur - Chhattisgarh, Munnar - Kerala, Mankachar - Assam, Khalari - Jharkhand, Lalganj - Uttar Pradesh, and Mahua - Bihar," it said.

Meesho added that it now aims to reach 100 million monthly transacting users by December 2022 and increase its roster to over 50 million products.

Also Read | WhatsApp Reportedly Working on New Interface for Voice Calls.

Interestingly, people shopped the most on Wednesdays on the platform, driven by women shoppers. Men preferred Sundays. Also, 2 PM to 3 PM was the most preferred time to shop on Meesho throughout the week.

"While Port Blair stocked up on kitchen towels, lingerie was the most ordered product in Goa, Srinagar loved their onion hair oil and mangalsutras were a favourite in Hyderabad," it added.

Meesho - which saw its seller base grow to 4 lakh in 2021 - said the highest participation came from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

About 17 million entrepreneurs on Meesho fulfilled growing demand in tier II-plus markets.

"Meesho entrepreneurs are playing a key role in bringing the next billion users online. With over 70 per cent coming from tier II-plus markets like Dimapur, Faizabad, and Haldwani, they are actively bridging the digital gap, fulfilling the demand for high-demand products like apparel, personal care, kitchen, and home decor," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)