New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday declared Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls.

At a press conference, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party candidate for the post of deputy mayor.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from reserved category councillors. Khuchi, has been associated with the AAP since its inception in 2012, Rai said.

The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term.

Also Read | MHADA Maharashtra Lottery 2024: Know Eligibility Criteria, List of Required Documents and How To Apply Online at housing.mhada.gov.in.

Elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)